Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Eldorado Gold’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.13. Eldorado Gold posted earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 300%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eldorado Gold will report full year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.18. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $1.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Eldorado Gold.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $172.26 million during the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 44.10%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EGO shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $16.00 price objective on Eldorado Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine lowered Eldorado Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. National Bank Financial upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. CIBC set a $9.80 price target on Eldorado Gold and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Eldorado Gold in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.86.

Shares of Eldorado Gold stock opened at $7.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -44.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.60. Eldorado Gold has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $10.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGO. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Eldorado Gold by 203.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 974,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,574,000 after buying an additional 654,107 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 7.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,899,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,877,000 after acquiring an additional 190,923 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Eldorado Gold by 30,263.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 463,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 461,520 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Eldorado Gold by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,271,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,860,000 after purchasing an additional 113,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Eldorado Gold by 65.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

