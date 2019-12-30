Electrify.Asia Price Reaches $0.0005 on Major Exchanges (ELEC)

Electrify.Asia (CURRENCY:ELEC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. Electrify.Asia has a market capitalization of $263,851.00 and approximately $570.00 worth of Electrify.Asia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electrify.Asia token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, IDAX, Kucoin and HitBTC. In the last week, Electrify.Asia has traded down 14.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Electrify.Asia alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013772 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00192487 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.51 or 0.01337686 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000628 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025243 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00123487 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Electrify.Asia Token Profile

Electrify.Asia’s genesis date was February 3rd, 2018. Electrify.Asia’s total supply is 749,999,945 tokens and its circulating supply is 529,591,779 tokens. The Reddit community for Electrify.Asia is /r/electrify and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electrify.Asia’s official website is electrify.asia. Electrify.Asia’s official message board is medium.com/electrifyasia. Electrify.Asia’s official Twitter account is @electrifyasia.

Electrify.Asia Token Trading

Electrify.Asia can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TDAX, Kucoin, Gate.io, Kyber Network, HitBTC, DDEX, IDEX and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrify.Asia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electrify.Asia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electrify.Asia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electrify.Asia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electrify.Asia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.