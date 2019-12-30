Electroneum Market Capitalization Tops $35.12 Million (ETN)

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. Over the last week, Electroneum has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $35.12 million and approximately $143,748.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, Bitbns, Cryptohub and Liquid.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 28.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 107.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 3rd, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 9,940,736,291 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Electroneum Coin Trading

Electroneum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Kucoin, Bitbns, Cryptohub, TradeOgre, Cryptopia, Liquid and Cryptomate. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

