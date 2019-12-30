Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) PT Raised to $165.00

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Argus from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 25.46% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised Eli Lilly And Co from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.67.

Shares of LLY opened at $131.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $126.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.49. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52 week low of $101.36 and a 52 week high of $137.00.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 107.99% and a net margin of 35.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 19,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.90, for a total transaction of $2,618,794.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,560,599 shares in the company, valued at $15,225,103,607.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 1,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $107.49 per share, for a total transaction of $200,038.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,066,735.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 8,405 shares of company stock valued at $909,004 and have sold 1,322,859 shares valued at $157,006,991. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 14,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

