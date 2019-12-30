Ellaism (ELLA) Market Capitalization Achieves $36,722.00

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. Ellaism has a market cap of $36,722.00 and approximately $278.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ellaism has traded 8% lower against the dollar. One Ellaism coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Ellaism

Ellaism is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 19,364,074 coins. Ellaism’s official message board is board.ellaism.io. The official website for Ellaism is ellaism.org. The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin.

Ellaism Coin Trading

Ellaism can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ellaism should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ellaism using one of the exchanges listed above.

