Elrond Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3.99 Million (ERD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:ERD) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. Elrond has a market capitalization of $12.95 million and $3.99 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elrond token can currently be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Dcoin, Bilaxy and Binance DEX. During the last week, Elrond has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013666 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00192794 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.57 or 0.01339357 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000630 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025494 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00123960 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Elrond

Elrond launched on March 16th, 2019. Elrond’s total supply is 18,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,584,166,667 tokens. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Elrond is elrond.com. The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork.

Elrond Token Trading

Elrond can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Binance, Binance DEX and Dcoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

