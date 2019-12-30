Elysium (ELS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $203.00

Elysium (CURRENCY:ELS) traded down 94% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 30th. Over the last week, Elysium has traded 95.2% lower against the US dollar. One Elysium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Elysium has a total market cap of $1,192.00 and $203.00 worth of Elysium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Elysium

ELS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 4th, 2017. Elysium’s total supply is 14,353,438 coins. Elysium’s official Twitter account is @Elysium_coin.

Elysium Coin Trading

Elysium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elysium using one of the exchanges listed above.

