Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $60.59 Million

Brokerages predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) will report $60.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $62.44 million and the lowest is $58.63 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $69.89 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $179.79 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $166.29 million to $187.24 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $161.85 million, with estimates ranging from $145.32 million to $171.22 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $51.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.95 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 22.60%. Enanta Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ENTA shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. JMP Securities cut Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.50.

ENTA stock opened at $62.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 0.90. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $57.15 and a 12-month high of $106.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.47 and a 200-day moving average of $70.49.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,592,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $218,743,000 after purchasing an additional 37,417 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,528,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $128,978,000 after purchasing an additional 159,504 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 960,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,005,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 944,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,721,000 after purchasing an additional 70,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 883,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,053,000 after purchasing an additional 22,678 shares during the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and hepatitis B virus.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.