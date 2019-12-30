Enbridge Inc (TSE:ENB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Enbridge Inc (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$54.58.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ENB shares. Tudor Pickering & Holt restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$50.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group upgraded Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Shares of ENB opened at C$51.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97. Enbridge has a fifty-two week low of C$41.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$52.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.16, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$50.65 and its 200-day moving average is C$47.33.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.53 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$11.60 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Enbridge will post 2.6500001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.10%.

In other news, Director Albert Monaco bought 6,542 shares of Enbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$51.08 per share, with a total value of C$334,160.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 872,174 shares in the company, valued at C$44,550,037.40. Also, Senior Officer Cynthia Lynn Hansen sold 18,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.97, for a total value of C$917,867.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,540,458.57. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,253 shares of company stock worth $2,796,860.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

