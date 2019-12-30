EncrypGen Hits One Day Trading Volume of $782.00 (DNA)

EncrypGen (CURRENCY:DNA) traded 20% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. EncrypGen has a market cap of $910,611.00 and $782.00 worth of EncrypGen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, EncrypGen has traded down 16.8% against the dollar. One EncrypGen token can currently be purchased for about $0.0136 or 0.00000184 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, IDEX, Kucoin and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013625 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00193168 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.04 or 0.01342834 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025460 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00123367 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About EncrypGen

EncrypGen launched on June 1st, 2017. EncrypGen’s total supply is 70,938,091 tokens and its circulating supply is 67,029,877 tokens. EncrypGen’s official website is www.encrypgen.com. EncrypGen’s official Twitter account is @encrypgen and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EncrypGen is /r/encrypgen.

Buying and Selling EncrypGen

EncrypGen can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kucoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EncrypGen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EncrypGen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EncrypGen using one of the exchanges listed above.

