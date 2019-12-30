Endor Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.30 Million (EDR)

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded 47.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. One Endor Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Coinall, Kucoin and IDEX. Over the last week, Endor Protocol has traded 4% lower against the US dollar. Endor Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.30 million and $427,310.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00046204 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.66 or 0.00585948 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005178 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00013100 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000203 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Endor Protocol Profile

Endor Protocol (CRYPTO:EDR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 31st, 2017. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,212,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 830,217,542 tokens. Endor Protocol’s official website is www.endor.com. Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Endor Protocol Token Trading

Endor Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall, DEx.top, Bilaxy, IDEX, CoinBene, Coinsuper, Upbit, Bittrex, BitForex, Kucoin and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Endor Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Endor Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

