Energo (TSL) Hits One Day Volume of $266.00

Energo (CURRENCY:TSL) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. Energo has a market capitalization of $218,628.00 and approximately $266.00 worth of Energo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energo token can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, Coinnest, Gate.io and CoinBene. In the last week, Energo has traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00038279 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $443.67 or 0.06083901 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000469 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00029725 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00037099 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001899 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002597 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00001226 BTC.

Energo Profile

TSL is a token. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2017. Energo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 602,378,920 tokens. Energo’s official Twitter account is @Energo Labs. The official message board for Energo is blog.energolabs.com. Energo’s official website is www.energolabs.com.

Energo Token Trading

Energo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Coinrail, Coinnest, Gate.io and CoinEgg. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energo using one of the exchanges listed above.

