Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) Short Interest Down 5.5% in December

Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,110,000 shares, a decline of 5.5% from the November 28th total of 5,410,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Enerplus in the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Enerplus in the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enerplus in the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Enerplus by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,497 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ERF stock opened at $7.03 on Monday. Enerplus has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $9.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Enerplus had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 32.90%. The firm had revenue of $256.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Enerplus will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.008 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is 8.26%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ERF. ValuEngine cut Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Enerplus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded Enerplus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Enerplus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.96.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

