EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.13 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for EnerSys’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.12 and the highest is $1.14. EnerSys posted earnings of $1.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that EnerSys will report full-year earnings of $5.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.97 to $5.17. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $6.38. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for EnerSys.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $762.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.49 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ENS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. TheStreet raised shares of EnerSys from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of EnerSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.67.

In other news, insider Holger P. Aschke sold 5,750 shares of EnerSys stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $399,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,696,878. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnerSys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 133.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Finally, First Interstate Bank boosted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 3,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. 96.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENS opened at $75.51 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.60. EnerSys has a twelve month low of $53.56 and a twelve month high of $89.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.20%.

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

