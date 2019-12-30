Engagement Token (ENGT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $29,721.00

Engagement Token (CURRENCY:ENGT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 30th. Engagement Token has a total market capitalization of $29,721.00 and $21.00 worth of Engagement Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Engagement Token has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. One Engagement Token token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, Tidex and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Engagement Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013789 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00190262 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $98.17 or 0.01346155 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000628 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00024980 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00123888 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Engagement Token Profile

Engagement Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 415,256,071 tokens. The official website for Engagement Token is engagementtoken.com. The Reddit community for Engagement Token is /r/EngagementToken. Engagement Token’s official Twitter account is @EGT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Engagement Token Token Trading

Engagement Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, HitBTC and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Engagement Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Engagement Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Engagement Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Engagement Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Engagement Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.