EOS (EOS) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.79 Billion

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. EOS has a total market cap of $2.49 billion and approximately $1.79 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EOS coin can now be bought for $2.64 or 0.00036154 BTC on exchanges including Kraken, DigiFinex, Exmo and Rfinex. Over the last week, EOS has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ark (ARK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00001006 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000271 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About EOS

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,043,271,860 coins and its circulating supply is 946,571,849 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. EOS’s official website is eos.io.

Buying and Selling EOS

EOS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitFlip, Coinrail, Bithumb, Huobi, Coinone, Tidebit, YoBit, Zebpay, Cryptopia, DragonEX, Coinbe, Mercatox, Kuna, Gate.io, GOPAX, Binance, LBank, Bitbns, Coindeal, ABCC, RightBTC, Bitfinex, Bilaxy, CPDAX, CoinBene, OTCBTC, BtcTrade.im, EXX, Tidex, QBTC, Exmo, Upbit, OKEx, Kucoin, BCEX, BigONE, Rfinex, Vebitcoin, OEX, Neraex, ZB.COM, Ovis, DigiFinex, BitMart, Exrates, CoinEx, Koinex, HitBTC, CoinTiger, Liqui, ChaoEX, Kraken, C2CX, Cobinhood, OpenLedger DEX, Livecoin, Fatbtc, Bit-Z, IDCM, Coinsuper, Bibox, CoinExchange, IDAX, DOBI trade, Poloniex, COSS, Hotbit, TOPBTC, WazirX, Instant Bitex and Cryptomate. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

