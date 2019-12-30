eosDAC (EOSDAC) Achieves Market Cap of $1.48 Million

eosDAC (CURRENCY:EOSDAC) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. Over the last week, eosDAC has traded down 9% against the US dollar. One eosDAC token can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges including DragonEX, Hotbit, Bibox and Gate.io. eosDAC has a market capitalization of $1.48 million and $108,122.00 worth of eosDAC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000067 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About eosDAC

EOSDAC is a token. It was first traded on March 9th, 2018. eosDAC’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,755,177 tokens. eosDAC’s official Twitter account is @eosdac. The official website for eosDAC is eosdac.io. eosDAC’s official message board is steemit.com/@eosdac. The Reddit community for eosDAC is /r/EOSDAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling eosDAC

eosDAC can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, OpenLedger DEX, Bitbns, OTCBTC, Bibox, DragonEX, ZB.COM and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eosDAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eosDAC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eosDAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

