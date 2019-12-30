EOSDT Price Reaches $1.00 on Major Exchanges (EOSDT)

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. In the last week, EOSDT has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. One EOSDT token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00013741 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Bancor Network. EOSDT has a total market capitalization of $1.80 million and approximately $14,846.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get EOSDT alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013777 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00190373 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $97.47 or 0.01338813 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00124086 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024895 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

EOSDT Profile

EOSDT’s total supply is 5,402,356 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,800,413 tokens. EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. EOSDT’s official message board is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt. The official website for EOSDT is eosdt.com. The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

EOSDT Token Trading

EOSDT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOSDT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOSDT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EOSDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOSDT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.