Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

EQNR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Equinor ASA from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. DZ Bank upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. DNB Markets cut Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Equinor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

EQNR opened at $19.87 on Monday. Equinor ASA has a 12 month low of $16.24 and a 12 month high of $23.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $66.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.76.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQNR. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the third quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the third quarter worth $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 44.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 131.9% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the second quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.92% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.