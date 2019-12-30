Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for December, 30th (ANIX, APR.UN, BHC, DIN, LLY, MSFT, OPRX, SBPH, TCF, TSLA)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, December 30th:

ITUS (NYSE:ANIX) had its target price lowered by B. Riley from $11.25 to $8.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$12.50 to C$13.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) had its price target boosted by Piper Jaffray Companies from $30.00 to $39.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

CL King started coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN). CL King issued a buy rating on the stock.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) had its price target increased by Argus from $145.00 to $165.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $21.00 to $20.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at B. Riley.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) had its strong-buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. Raymond James currently has a $58.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $53.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price increased by Cowen Inc from $190.00 to $210.00. Cowen Inc currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $192.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “We are impressed with Union Pacific's initiatives to reward its shareholders. Since November 2017, the company raised its quarterly dividend payout five times. It is also active on the buyback front. Initiatives to control costs to drive the bottom line are also impressive. The company’s operating ratio has been constantly improving mainly owing to its cost-cutting initiatives. Operating ratio is anticipated to improve further. Backed by these tailwinds, shares of Union Pacific have outperformed its industry in a year's time. However, sluggish overall volumes due to freight-related weakness are a major headwind. Notably, the company issued a lackluster forecast for fourth-quarter 2019 volumes at a conference in December. Union Pacific's escalated debt levels are concerning too. Also, the massive capex might be a spoilsport.”

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc from $65.00 to $84.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

