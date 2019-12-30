Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for December, 30th (BJ, DISCB, HDD, ISNS, ITVPY, JGHAF, KCDMY, KRA, PIR, SCVL)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, December 30th:

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Get BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc alerts:

Discovery Inc Series B (NASDAQ:DISCB) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen (ETR:HDD) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Image Sensing Systems (NASDAQ:ISNS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

ITV PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Jungheinrich (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

KIMBERLY CLARK/ADR (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Pier 1 Imports (NYSE:PIR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Software (OTCMKTS:STWRY) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Receive News & Ratings for BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.