Eryllium (ERY) Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

Eryllium (CURRENCY:ERY) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. Over the last week, Eryllium has traded 19.7% lower against the dollar. Eryllium has a market cap of $1,133.00 and $54.00 worth of Eryllium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Eryllium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00045886 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.91 or 0.00588574 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005283 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000198 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000058 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000876 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Eryllium Profile

ERY is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 29th, 2016. Eryllium’s total supply is 18,111,856 coins and its circulating supply is 13,663,121 coins. Eryllium’s official website is eryllium.com. The official message board for Eryllium is eryllium.net. Eryllium’s official Twitter account is @eryllium and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Eryllium

Eryllium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eryllium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eryllium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Eryllium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

