Ether-1 Price Down 4.7% This Week (ETHO)

Ether-1 (CURRENCY:ETHO) traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. In the last week, Ether-1 has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. One Ether-1 coin can now be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000064 BTC on exchanges including Graviex, Mercatox and STEX. Ether-1 has a total market capitalization of $188,374.00 and approximately $12,489.00 worth of Ether-1 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ether-1 alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007270 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00050589 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.71 or 0.00339666 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013752 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003493 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00014466 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000103 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00009939 BTC.

Ether-1 Coin Profile

Ether-1 is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Ethash

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2018. Ether-1’s total supply is 40,697,856 coins. Ether-1’s official Twitter account is @Ether1Official. The Reddit community for Ether-1 is /r/etho1 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ether-1 is ether1.org.

Ether-1 Coin Trading

Ether-1 can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, STEX and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether-1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether-1 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ether-1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ether-1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ether-1 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.