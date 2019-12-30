Ether Zero Trading 6.4% Lower This Week (ETZ)

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. Ether Zero has a market capitalization of $2.60 million and approximately $225,124.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Ether Zero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0156 or 0.00000214 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Hotbit, EXX and DigiFinex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.19 or 0.01815903 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00064259 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Ether Zero

Ether Zero (CRYPTO:ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 208,996,354 coins and its circulating supply is 166,966,941 coins. The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero. Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org.

Buying and Selling Ether Zero

Ether Zero can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EXX, Hotbit, DigiFinex and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ether Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

