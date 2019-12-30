Ethereum Cash (ECASH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $44,774.00

Ethereum Cash (CURRENCY:ECASH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 30th. During the last seven days, Ethereum Cash has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. Ethereum Cash has a total market capitalization of $44,774.00 and $39.00 worth of Ethereum Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Cash token can currently be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013656 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00193571 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.51 or 0.01338569 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000627 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025475 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00123441 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Ethereum Cash

Ethereum Cash was first traded on October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Cash’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,100,000 tokens. Ethereum Cash’s official Twitter account is @EthereumCash_. Ethereum Cash’s official website is www.ethereumcash.technology.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Cash

Ethereum Cash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

