Ethereum Cash (ECASH) Hits Market Cap of $44,027.00

Ethereum Cash (CURRENCY:ECASH) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 30th. During the last week, Ethereum Cash has traded down 25.6% against the US dollar. One Ethereum Cash token can currently be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Cash has a total market cap of $44,027.00 and $11.00 worth of Ethereum Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum Cash alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013789 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00190262 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $98.17 or 0.01346155 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000628 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00024980 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00123888 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Ethereum Cash Profile

Ethereum Cash launched on October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Cash’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,100,000 tokens. The official website for Ethereum Cash is www.ethereumcash.technology. Ethereum Cash’s official Twitter account is @EthereumCash_.

Ethereum Cash Token Trading

Ethereum Cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.