Ethereum Classic Market Capitalization Reaches $536.21 Million (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $4.61 or 0.00063254 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb, Coinone, CoinExchange and ChaoEX. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $536.21 million and $896.59 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.46 or 0.01817031 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,288,525 coins. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethereum Classic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Kucoin, C-CEX, Korbit, ABCC, Bibox, OKCoin International, LiteBit.eu, Coinroom, Gate.io, BTC-Alpha, Kraken, Bitfinex, CoinEx, Exmo, EXX, ZB.COM, BCEX, BigONE, Coinone, Huobi, Indodax, CoinExchange, RightBTC, Ovis, HBUS, Upbit, ChaoEX, QBTC, CPDAX, FCoin, C2CX, CoinTiger, CoinBene, Binance, Koineks, Coinhub, BitForex, Coinnest, Coinut, Poloniex, Coinsuper, Liquid, Coinbase Pro, CoinEgg, Bittrex, Bit-Z, YoBit, Cryptopia, Crex24, Bithumb, Cryptomate, Gatehub, HitBTC, BTC Markets, OKEx, LBank, Exrates, Bitsane, Stocks.Exchange, BtcTrade.im, Instant Bitex and BTC Trade UA. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

