EUNO (EUNO) Trading 5.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded down 18.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 30th. During the last week, EUNO has traded down 5.8% against the dollar. EUNO has a market capitalization of $180,786.00 and $129.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EUNO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0060 or 0.00000082 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Axe (AXE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004707 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001490 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000038 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dollar International (DOLLAR) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00008208 BTC.

About EUNO

EUNO (CRYPTO:EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 33,861,429 coins and its circulating supply is 30,366,723 coins. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co.

Buying and Selling EUNO

EUNO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EUNO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

