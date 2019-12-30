Evelo Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVLO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.67 Per Share

Brokerages expect Evelo Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVLO) to post ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Evelo Biosciences’ earnings. Evelo Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.49) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 36.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evelo Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.55) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.67) to ($2.40). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.40) to ($1.68). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Evelo Biosciences.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.67).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EVLO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Evelo Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Chardan Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVLO traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.21. The stock had a trading volume of 64,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,881. Evelo Biosciences has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $15.89. The company has a market capitalization of $137.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of -0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.80 and its 200 day moving average is $6.43. The company has a quick ratio of 10.46, a current ratio of 10.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 121.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 13,505 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 11,667 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 3,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 8,366 shares during the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evelo Biosciences Company Profile

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of monocolonal microbials for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is involved in developing EDP1066 and EDP1815, which are in Phase 1b placebo-controlled dose-escalating safety and tolerability clinical study for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, asthma, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and inflammatory bowel diseases.

