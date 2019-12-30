EvenCoin 24-Hour Volume Tops $449,529.00 (EVN)

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 30th. EvenCoin has a total market cap of $292,667.00 and approximately $449,529.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar. One EvenCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0094 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, BTC-Alpha and Mercatox.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EvenCoin alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007287 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00049976 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.62 or 0.00339074 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013749 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003491 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00015059 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010059 BTC.

About EvenCoin

EvenCoin (EVN) is a token. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 tokens. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org. The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io.

Buying and Selling EvenCoin

EvenCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, BTC-Alpha and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvenCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EvenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EvenCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EvenCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.