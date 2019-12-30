EvenCoin (EVN) Price Down 11.7% Over Last Week

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. During the last week, EvenCoin has traded down 11.7% against the dollar. EvenCoin has a total market cap of $289,177.00 and approximately $413,444.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EvenCoin token can now be bought for $0.0093 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, BTC-Alpha and Mercatox.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007291 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00048642 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00339011 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013584 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003484 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00015407 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00010059 BTC.

EvenCoin Token Profile

EvenCoin (EVN) is a token. It launched on December 1st, 2017. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 tokens. The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org.

EvenCoin Token Trading

EvenCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, BTC-Alpha and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvenCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EvenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

