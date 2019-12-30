Everipedia (IQ) Price Tops $0.0012 on Exchanges

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 30th. Everipedia has a total market capitalization of $7.24 million and $324,637.00 worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everipedia token can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitfinex, Upbit, BigONE and Bancor Network. Over the last week, Everipedia has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013632 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00193557 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.41 or 0.01349416 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025541 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00123831 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Everipedia

Everipedia launched on July 14th, 2018. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,007,448,846 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,049,584,023 tokens. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org.

Everipedia Token Trading

Everipedia can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex, OTCBTC, BigONE, DragonEX, Upbit and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everipedia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everipedia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

