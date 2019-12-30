EVOS Achieves Market Cap of $9,259.00 (EVOS)

EVOS (CURRENCY:EVOS) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. EVOS has a total market cap of $9,259.00 and $21.00 worth of EVOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, EVOS has traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. One EVOS coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

1irstcoin (FST) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00023643 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00024588 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000760 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000064 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

EVOS Profile

EVOS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 15th, 2018. EVOS’s total supply is 10,606,778 coins. EVOS’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. EVOS’s official website is www.evos.one.

Buying and Selling EVOS

EVOS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EVOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EVOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EVOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

