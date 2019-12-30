ExclusiveCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $326,279.00 (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 30.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 30th. ExclusiveCoin has a market cap of $326,279.00 and approximately $1,710.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0560 or 0.00000769 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Upbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000038 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000411 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About ExclusiveCoin

EXCL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,828,301 coins. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin. ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw.

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Upbit, CryptoBridge and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

