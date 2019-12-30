EXMR Trading 9,902.1% Higher This Week (EXMR)

EXMR (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 30th. EXMR has a market cap of $36.20 million and approximately $31,070.00 worth of EXMR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EXMR token can now be purchased for approximately $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, YoBit and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). During the last seven days, EXMR has traded up 9,902.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001792 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000553 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000048 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

EXMR Token Profile

EXMR (EXMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 9th, 2017. EXMR’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,756,612 tokens. The Reddit community for EXMR is /r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EXMR’s official message board is medium.com/@eXMR. The official website for EXMR is exmrfoundation.org. EXMR’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin.

Buying and Selling EXMR

EXMR can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, YoBit and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EXMR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EXMR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

