Exosis Achieves Market Cap of $33,520.00 (EXO)

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. During the last seven days, Exosis has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. Exosis has a total market capitalization of $33,520.00 and $20,319.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Exosis coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00001455 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, Escodex and Exrates.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,290.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.54 or 0.01817591 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $210.55 or 0.02887229 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.84 or 0.00587522 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011239 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.97 or 0.00630409 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00064150 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00024068 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00387027 BTC.

Exosis Profile

EXO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2018. Exosis' total supply is 482,150 coins and its circulating supply is 317,150 coins. Exosis' official message board is forum.exosis.org. Exosis' official website is www.exosis.org.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Exosis

Exosis can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Escodex and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exosis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Exosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

