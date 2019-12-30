Exosis (EXO) Price Hits $0.11 on Major Exchanges

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. One Exosis coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00001435 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Escodex and Exrates. Exosis has a market capitalization of $33,426.00 and $20,397.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Exosis has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,360.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.18 or 0.01809662 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $210.45 or 0.02859570 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.12 or 0.00585859 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011074 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.30 or 0.00629181 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00063735 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00024026 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.75 or 0.00390600 BTC.

About Exosis

Exosis is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2018. Exosis’ total supply is 481,870 coins and its circulating supply is 316,870 coins. Exosis’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Exosis is www.exosis.org. Exosis’ official message board is forum.exosis.org.

Exosis Coin Trading

Exosis can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Escodex and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exosis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Exosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

