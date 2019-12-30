Expanse (EXP) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $892.00

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. Expanse has a market cap of $464,207.00 and approximately $892.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Expanse has traded 22.5% lower against the US dollar. One Expanse coin can now be purchased for $0.0261 or 0.00000354 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, BiteBTC, Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Expanse alerts:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Expanse Profile

EXP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 21,841,088 coins and its circulating supply is 17,800,751 coins. The official website for Expanse is www.expanse.tech. Expanse’s official message board is forum.expanse.tech. The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Expanse Coin Trading

Expanse can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bittrex, Poloniex, BiteBTC, Cryptopia and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Expanse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Expanse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Expanse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Expanse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.