Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.75 Billion

Brokerages expect Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) to report sales of $2.75 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Expedia Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $2.79 billion. Expedia Group posted sales of $2.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Expedia Group will report full-year sales of $12.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.03 billion to $12.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $13.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.91 billion to $13.49 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Expedia Group.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The online travel company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by ($0.18). Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.65 EPS. Expedia Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EXPE. Oppenheimer lowered Expedia Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Consumer Edge assumed coverage on Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Expedia Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.46.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $108.32 on Monday. Expedia Group has a fifty-two week low of $93.53 and a fifty-two week high of $144.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.27%.

In related news, Director Jon T. Gieselman purchased 2,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $105.68 per share, with a total value of $252,892.24. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 2,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total value of $260,468.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $792,791.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 45,463 shares of company stock worth $4,739,508. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Expedia Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 328,765 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $44,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Kenmare Capital Partners L.L.C. raised its stake in Expedia Group by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kenmare Capital Partners L.L.C. now owns 53,044 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $7,130,000 after acquiring an additional 10,817 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Expedia Group by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,851 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in Expedia Group by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,582,879 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $212,755,000 after acquiring an additional 225,821 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

