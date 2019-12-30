Fantasy Sports One Day Trading Volume Tops $8.00 (DFS)

Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 30th. During the last week, Fantasy Sports has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. Fantasy Sports has a market capitalization of $39,202.00 and $8.00 worth of Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fantasy Sports token can now be bought for about $0.0086 or 0.00000118 BTC on major exchanges including Coindeal, Cat.Ex and P2PB2B.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00038277 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $445.34 or 0.06051419 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000468 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00029869 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00036597 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001883 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002599 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00001229 BTC.

Fantasy Sports Profile

Fantasy Sports is a token. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2017. Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,532,031 tokens. The official website for Fantasy Sports is www.digitalfantasysports.com. Fantasy Sports’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken.

Buying and Selling Fantasy Sports

Fantasy Sports can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex, P2PB2B and Coindeal. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantasy Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fantasy Sports should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fantasy Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

