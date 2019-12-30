Fantom Hits Market Cap of $20.93 Million (FTM)

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. In the last seven days, Fantom has traded 13.3% higher against the dollar. Fantom has a market cap of $20.93 million and approximately $3.50 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fantom token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0115 or 0.00000157 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, Kucoin, Bilaxy and Bibox.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Fantom Profile

Fantom’s total supply is 1,987,133,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,813,658,595 tokens. The official website for Fantom is fantom.foundation. The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Fantom Token Trading

Fantom can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Bgogo, Hotbit, IDEX, Bibox, DDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fantom using one of the exchanges listed above.

