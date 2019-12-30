Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.07.

Several analysts have weighed in on FATE shares. Mizuho lowered shares of Fate Therapeutics to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 10,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total value of $145,248.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total transaction of $87,916.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,417 shares of company stock valued at $1,040,899 over the last three months. 23.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Redmile Group LLC lifted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 11,216,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $174,197,000 after acquiring an additional 857,143 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 1,812.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,355,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179,714 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,927,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,437,000 after acquiring an additional 953,756 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,710,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,098,000 after acquiring an additional 282,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 98.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,180,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,327,000 after buying an additional 586,589 shares in the last quarter. 97.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FATE opened at $19.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -16.59 and a beta of 1.86. Fate Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $11.49 and a 12-month high of $22.82.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.94% and a negative net margin of 900.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 136.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system.

