Fetch.ai (FET) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $8.72 Million

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. During the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 18.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Fetch.ai token can currently be bought for $0.0408 or 0.00000560 BTC on popular exchanges including Korbit, Hotbit, BitAsset and BitMax. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $26.73 million and approximately $8.72 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Fetch.ai Token Profile

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) is a token. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 655,159,662 tokens. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai.

Fetch.ai Token Trading

Fetch.ai can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitAsset, Bitrabbit, Dcoin, Bittrex, Hotbit, Bitbns, Korbit, IDEX, Coinall, BiKi, BitMax, Coinsuper, MXC, HitBTC, Binance, WazirX and KuCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

