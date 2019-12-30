Fetch (FET) Price Tops $0.0409

Fetch (CURRENCY:FET) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 30th. One Fetch token can now be bought for $0.0409 or 0.00000507 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance and WazirX. In the last seven days, Fetch has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar. Fetch has a market cap of $24.78 million and $5.64 million worth of Fetch was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Fetch alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00038219 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $445.80 or 0.06059571 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000469 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00029869 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00036749 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001872 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002566 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00001253 BTC.

About Fetch

FET is a token. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 605,473,665 tokens. Fetch’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch’s official website is fetch.ai. Fetch’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch

Fetch can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: WazirX and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.