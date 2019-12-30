Fiii (FIII) Price Down 21.7% Over Last 7 Days

Fiii (CURRENCY:FIII) traded down 10.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. During the last week, Fiii has traded 21.7% lower against the dollar. Fiii has a market cap of $95,423.00 and $872.00 worth of Fiii was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fiii coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg and DigiFinex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fiii alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013632 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00193557 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $99.41 or 0.01349416 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025541 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00123831 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Fiii Profile

Fiii’s launch date was September 12th, 2018. Fiii’s total supply is 2,445,238,542 coins and its circulating supply is 482,404,699 coins. Fiii’s official website is fiii.io. Fiii’s official message board is medium.com/@fiiilab.io. Fiii’s official Twitter account is @FiiiLab and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Fiii

Fiii can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and CoinEgg. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fiii directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fiii should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fiii using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fiii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fiii and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.