Financial Review: NeuroVive Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:NEVPF) versus Akorn (OTCMKTS:AKRX)

Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX) and NeuroVive Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:NEVPF) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Akorn has a beta of 1.87, suggesting that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeuroVive Pharmaceutical has a beta of 1.85, suggesting that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Akorn and NeuroVive Pharmaceutical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akorn $694.02 million 0.25 -$401.91 million ($0.36) -3.78 NeuroVive Pharmaceutical N/A N/A -$7.87 million ($0.11) -1.27

NeuroVive Pharmaceutical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Akorn. Akorn is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NeuroVive Pharmaceutical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Akorn and NeuroVive Pharmaceutical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akorn 0 2 1 0 2.33 NeuroVive Pharmaceutical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Akorn currently has a consensus price target of $5.67, indicating a potential upside of 316.67%. Given Akorn’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Akorn is more favorable than NeuroVive Pharmaceutical.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.7% of Akorn shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of Akorn shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Akorn and NeuroVive Pharmaceutical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akorn -53.62% -19.95% -4.80% NeuroVive Pharmaceutical N/A -42.37% -38.20%

Summary

Akorn beats NeuroVive Pharmaceutical on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Akorn

Akorn, Inc., a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded prescription pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) consumer health products, and animal health pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Prescription Pharmaceuticals and Consumer Health. The Prescription Pharmaceuticals segment offers generic and branded prescription pharmaceuticals in various dosage forms, including sterile ophthalmics, injectables, and inhalants; and non-sterile oral liquids, topicals, nasal sprays, and otics. Its primary products include Akten, a topical ocular anesthetic gel; AzaSite, an antibiotic used to treat bacterial conjunctivitis; Cosopt, Cosopt PF, Betimol, and Zioptan, which are used in the treatment of glaucoma; and Xopenex inhalation solution used in the treatment or prevention of bronchospasm. The Consumer Health segment manufactures and markets OTC products for the treatment of dry eye under the TheraTears brand. It also markets other OTC consumer health products comprising Mag-Ox, a magnesium supplement; and the Diabetic Tussin line of cough and cold products. In addition, this segment offers a portfolio of animal health products, such as Anased and VetaKet veterinary sedatives; Tolazine and Yobine sedative reversing agents; and Butorphic, a pain reliever. Akorn, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois.

About NeuroVive Pharmaceutical

NeuroVive Pharmaceutical AB (publ) engages in the research and development of mitochondrial medicine in Sweden and internationally. Its product portfolio includes NeuroSTAT, a drug candidate that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of traumatic brain injuries; and KL1333 that is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of genetic mitochondrial diseases. The company also develops NVP015/NV354 drug candidates for mitochondrial diseases; NVP025 drug candidate for mitochondrial myopathies; NV556 and NVP022 drug candidates for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis conditions; and NVP024, a hepatocellular carcinoma program. NeuroVive Pharmaceutical AB (publ) has collaboration agreements with Isomerase Therapeutics, Sihuan Pharmaceutical, and Sanofi Korea. The company also has a preclinical collaboration agreement with the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia for research in genetic mitochondrial disorders. NeuroVive Pharmaceutical AB (publ) was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Lund, Sweden.

