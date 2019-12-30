Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FVRR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Fiverr International in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Fiverr International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $31.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fiverr International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fiverr International stock. UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 45,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,000. UBS Oconnor LLC owned about 0.15% of Fiverr International at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 34.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FVRR opened at $24.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.40. Fiverr International has a one year low of $17.11 and a one year high of $44.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.25. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 26.60% and a negative net margin of 32.55%. The company had revenue of $27.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.12 million. The business’s revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fiverr International will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 200 categories in 8 verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

