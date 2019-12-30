FOAM Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $8,136.00 (FOAM)

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. One FOAM token can currently be purchased for $0.0147 or 0.00000202 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Poloniex. FOAM has a total market cap of $4.26 million and $8,136.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FOAM has traded down 6.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013798 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00191813 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.05 or 0.01330753 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000617 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025217 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00123074 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About FOAM

FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 288,919,099 tokens. The official website for FOAM is www.foam.space. The official message board for FOAM is blog.foam.space. The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FOAM Token Trading

FOAM can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Poloniex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FOAM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FOAM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

