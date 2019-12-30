Force Protocol (FOR) Price Hits $0.0193 on Major Exchanges

Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. Force Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.82 million and $892,221.00 worth of Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Force Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0193 or 0.00000261 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Force Protocol has traded down 13.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Force Protocol alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00038218 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $442.48 or 0.06078274 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000467 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00029878 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00036707 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001893 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002584 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00001276 BTC.

About Force Protocol

FOR is a token. It launched on November 14th, 2018. Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,337,316 tokens. Force Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol. Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Force Protocol’s official website is www.theforceprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Force Protocol

Force Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Force Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Force Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Force Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Force Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Force Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.