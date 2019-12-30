Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.

NYSE:FOR opened at $20.80 on Monday. Forestar Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.02 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.88.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.14. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $236.30 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Forestar Group will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director G.F. (Rick) Ringler III sold 2,000 shares of Forestar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total value of $41,740.00. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOR. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in Forestar Group in the second quarter valued at $3,580,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Forestar Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,682,000. Real Estate Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in Forestar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,187,000. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Forestar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,828,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forestar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $339,000. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Forestar Group

Forestar Group Inc operates as a real estate lot development company. It engages in the acquisition, entitlement, and development of infrastructure for single-family residential communities. Forestar Group Inc sells residential lots primarily to homebuilders, as well as sells commercial properties. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

